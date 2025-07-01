Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

