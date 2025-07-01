Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $187.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

