Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.