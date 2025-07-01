Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.