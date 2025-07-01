Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. FFG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $6,597,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 788.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

