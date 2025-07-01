Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2025

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFLC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 1,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 258,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

BATS FFLC opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.