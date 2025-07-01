Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFLC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 1,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 258,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

BATS FFLC opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

