Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $535.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

