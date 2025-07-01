Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

