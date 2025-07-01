Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $128.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

