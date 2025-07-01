Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,782 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $233.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

