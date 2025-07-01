Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

