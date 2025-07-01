Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in New York Times by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 164.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Report on NYT

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.