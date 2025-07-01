Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Up 0.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 451 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 446 ($6.12). 66,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 281,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.50 ($6.09).

Specifically, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($7,106.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.10) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.25. The firm has a market cap of £371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

