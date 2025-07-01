Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

