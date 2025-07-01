Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 68,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical volume of 40,877 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG
Plug Power Trading Up 28.4%
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Further Reading
