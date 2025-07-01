PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PHM stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

