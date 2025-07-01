Q2 Earnings Estimate for EPRX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

