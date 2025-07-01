Q2 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Issued By DA Davidson

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Up 0.3%

NBHC opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in National Bank by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.