Q2 Earnings Forecast for HBT Financial Issued By DA Davidson

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

HBT Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HBT opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4,457.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.