Q2 EPS Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares Boosted by Analyst

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $621,965. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,986,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,211,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 311,698 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.