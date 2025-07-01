Q2 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by DA Davidson

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

FITB stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

