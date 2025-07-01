Q2 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Reduced by DA Davidson

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

TCBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.