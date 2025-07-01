Q2 EPS Forecast for East West Bancorp Increased by Analyst

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $100.98 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,468,000 after buying an additional 4,696,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $166,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $83,330,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

