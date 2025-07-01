Q2 EPS Forecast for Integra Resources Decreased by Analyst

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.84. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

