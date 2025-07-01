Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

RSG stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average is $232.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.