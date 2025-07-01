Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

