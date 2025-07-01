Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FLG Q2 Earnings

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flagstar Financial’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Flagstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

