Reviewing Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) & The Competition

Volatility and Risk

Mill City Ventures III has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mill City Ventures III’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $3.30 million $1.17 million 9.63 Mill City Ventures III Competitors $2.89 billion $308.70 million -129.46

Mill City Ventures III’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III. Mill City Ventures III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III 38.13% 6.37% 6.24% Mill City Ventures III Competitors -12.82% -3.78% -1.10%

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

