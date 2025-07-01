Richard T. Hume Sells 63,310 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNX opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

