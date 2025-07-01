Richard Woodman Purchases 1,739 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman purchased 1,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,363.99 ($22,471.83).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 0.6%

PAG opened at GBX 943.08 ($12.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 888.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 797.42. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 970 ($13.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.59) to GBX 958 ($13.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.