RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 309.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 15,376.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 160,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 159,143 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in RLI by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

