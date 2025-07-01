Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 140,735 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,260 shares of company stock worth $11,830,840. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

