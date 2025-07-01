Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,049 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

