Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,329 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $263.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

