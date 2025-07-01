Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 253,569 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 968.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253,569 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ennis by 2,050.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ennis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ennis

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $35,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,747 shares in the company, valued at $549,141.42. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EBF opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ennis

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

