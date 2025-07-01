Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 438 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,803.12. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $385,952 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BRBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.1%

BRBR stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.