Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,269,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

