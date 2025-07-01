Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $10,333,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.27.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

