Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 567.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 43.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.