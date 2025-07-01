Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.14 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $408.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average of $368.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $286.66 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

