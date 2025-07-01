Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

