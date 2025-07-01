Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in News by 2,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

