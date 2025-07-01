Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

