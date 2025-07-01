Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,507 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

