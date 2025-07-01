Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,206,737 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the sale, the director owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

