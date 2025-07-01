Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 90,830 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

