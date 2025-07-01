Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 96,822 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

