Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.05. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

