Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.77. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

