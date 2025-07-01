Sabal Trust CO Has $5.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average is $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

